× SoCal Cold Snap Expected to Give Way to Warmer Weather Later This Week

A two-day sweater-worthy cold spell will give way to sunny skies and balmier temperatures later this week, forecasters say.

Early Tuesday, low-temperature records were set and tied at Paso Robles Municipal Airport and Santa Barbara Airport, respectively. But no historic lows were recorded in or around Los Angeles County overnight Wednesday.

“Last night was a touch warmer than the night before, but between the two nights, it’s probably the coldest period overall across southwestern California that we’ve had all winter,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tuesday’s low in downtown Los Angeles was 42 degrees, the coldest it’s been all season. The region typically sees its most frigid temperatures in late December and early January.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

It will be very cold again tonight, and gusty northeast winds across LA and Ventura Counties will make it feel even colder! Cover plants and bring pets inside! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iT9aBrA0YK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 5, 2020

Here are the predicted lows tonight. It will be considerably milder, with only local temperatures near freezing in the valleys. pic.twitter.com/hTRGjN0Wdu — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 5, 2020