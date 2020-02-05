SoCal Cold Snap Expected to Give Way to Warmer Weather Later This Week

Posted 4:32 PM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 04:33PM, February 5, 2020
Tree branches are covered in icicles amid frigid weather in the Antelope Valley on Feb. 5, 2020. (Credit: RMG News)

A two-day sweater-worthy cold spell will give way to sunny skies and balmier temperatures later this week, forecasters say.

Early Tuesday, low-temperature records were set and tied at Paso Robles Municipal Airport and Santa Barbara Airport, respectively. But no historic lows were recorded in or around Los Angeles County overnight Wednesday.

“Last night was a touch warmer than the night before, but between the two nights, it’s probably the coldest period overall across southwestern California that we’ve had all winter,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tuesday’s low in downtown Los Angeles was 42 degrees, the coldest it’s been all season. The region typically sees its most frigid temperatures in late December and early January.

