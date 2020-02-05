Supermodel Sobriety with Jennifer Gimenez | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ It Friel this week is actress Jennifer Gimenez, who starred in the movies Blow, Vanilla Sky and Charlie’s Angels. She also appeared on the reality shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Jennifer just celebrated 14 years of sobriety, but for many years she abused drugs and alcohol, and even overdosed once. Jenn now travels the country speaking as a recovery advocate.
