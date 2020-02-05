The Best Mexican Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco, New Report Says

The best Mexican restaurant in California is located in San Francisco, according to a new report.

An analysis by the website Stacker ranked the best Mexican restaurant in every state and found Taqueria El Farolito was tops in the Golden State, KTLA sister station in KRON in San Francisco reported Tuesday.

Located in the Mission District, Taqueria El Farolito is known for its super burritos — particularly the carne asada, suiza and al pastor, which are frequently mentioned in Foursquare’s tips.

The hole-in-the-wall restaurant also garnered first place on Foursquare for best burrito in San Francisco.

On Yelp, Taqueria El Farolita has a four-star rating with close to 5,000 reviews, with some users calling it a “no frills place” for “epic burritos” at a “fair price.”

One Yelper from Brooklyn went so far as to say “my life was changed.”

To get the results, Stacker used app Foursquare’s algorithm ranking locations based on user check-ins, rating signals, tips, category matches and photo trends, and then used those to rank the highest-rated restaurant in every state.

National restaurant chains were not considered in the rankings.