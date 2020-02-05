× ‘The Heater Blew Up,’ Woman Says After Fire Tears Through Pomona Home, Killing 6 Dogs

Firefighters found the bodies of six dogs inside a Pomona home that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Park Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived, Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael McCormick said.

All of the people living on the property appeared to get away safely.

“We did have some occupants outside,” McCormick said.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 45 minutes but discovered the bodies of several dogs when searching the home.

“I think there was six dogs perished in the fire,” McCormick said.

A woman who lived in the home said the fire started when “the heater blew up.”

She said there were 10 dogs inside the home at the time of the fire. It’s unclear if four of the dogs may have escaped.

A man who said he lives on the property and was helping the woman fix up her home described the dogs as shih tzus.

He also believed a heater malfunction started the fire, but investigators have not announced an official cause.

The woman said she had lived in the home for 39 years.