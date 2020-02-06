Watch Live: President Trump to Give Post-Impeachment Speech a Day After Acquittal

2 Killed in Small Plane Crash in Tuolumne County

Posted 8:00 AM, February 6, 2020, by

Two people were killed after their small plane crashed Wednesday evening in Tuolumne County, west of Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The plane went down shortly after 6 p.m. in the 21000 block of Springfield Road, near the Columbia Airport, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the victims have not yet been identified, authorities said.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Thursday to investigate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.