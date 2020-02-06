× 2nd Child Under Coronavirus Quarantine Is Hospitalized in Riverside County

A second child was transported to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center after developing a fever Wednesday while under quarantine at March Air Reserve Base, authorities said.

The child was tested for novel coronavirus and is awaiting results, Riverside County Department of Public Health spokesman Jose Arballo Jr. said.

On Monday, a child was taken to the medical center after developing a fever. The child — a 10-month-old boy, according to documents obtained by Newsweek — was returned to the base Wednesday by government vehicle after testing negative for the virus, Riverside public health officials said.

The children are among a group of 195 Americans who are under a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine at the base that began Jan. 29. The travelers — among them, U.S. diplomats and their families — fled Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

