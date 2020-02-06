× 4 Evacuees Hospitalized as Coronavirus Quarantine Begins at San Diego Base

Shortly after touching down in San Diego, four of 167 passengers on a quarantine flight that landed Wednesday morning at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were transported to local hospitals after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday night.

None of the American citizens or their family members aboard the airliner, who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, and its surrounding provinces, showed any symptoms when they boarded the flight.

However, medical screenings performed after their arrival at Miramar on Wednesday morning found that three adults and one child had fever or a cough, possible symptoms of infection with the novel virus that has now sickened more than 25,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 500 in China, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization.

There is no proof yet that any of the four has coronavirus. Many different illnesses, including the common cold, can cause the symptoms the repatriated travelers showed. Additional DNA-based testing at the CDC will be necessary to determine what is causing those symptoms. In the meantime, all four were transported to medical facilities: Two were transported to a UC San Diego Health hospital, and an adult and a child were sent to Rady Children’s Hospital near Kearny Mesa, the CDC said.

