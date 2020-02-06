4 Found in Critical Condition at South L.A. Homeless Encampment

Posted 10:02 PM, February 6, 2020

Four people were were taken to hospitals in critical condition after they were found unresponsive Thursday at an apparent homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, a fire official said.

The two men and two women were found shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of West 115th Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

“The cause of their medical emergency has yet to be determined,” Humphrey said in a statement.

