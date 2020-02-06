All 21 Dogs Rescued From Deplorable Conditions in Ontario Are Ready for Adoption

All 21 malnourished dogs seized from an Ontario home where they were found eating tree branches to survive were available to be adopted Thursday, officials said.

Authorities announced the dogs’ rescue Wednesday, saying they responded to the 3800 block of Antelope Creek Drive after several neighbors complained of a stench coming from a house where they believed dogs were being neglected.

When police and animal officials searched the property, they said they found deplorable conditions with no food or clean water available to the pets, forcing them to resort to eating tree branches.

Veterinary staff examined each of the dogs and determined they were in good condition despite surviving traumatic conditions, said James Edward, operations manager at the Inland Valley Humane Society.

Those interested in taking one of the pooches home can visit the shelter at 500 Humane Way.

The dogs range in age from roughly 1 to 13 years old, and most of them appear to have Labrador and spaniel heritage, officials said.

All the animals adoptable at the center can be viewed on its website. For more information, contact the Inland Valley Humane Society at info@ivhsspca.org or 909-623-9777.

34.063344 -117.650888