Authorities Search for People Involved in Bell Gardens Police Shooting

Authorities on Thursday are searching for people involved in a police shooting in Bell Gardens.

It is unclear what time the incident was reported, but about 11 a.m., the Bell Gardens Police Department asked residents to avoid the intersection of Jaboneria Road and Eastern Avenue.

A neighbor told KTLA that she heard gunshots from two large-caliber handguns about 9:30 a.m. She remembered being surprised at hearing gunshots so early in the morning.

Police only confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred, but did not indicate whether people were shot or killed. It is also unclear how many people are outstanding and what led up to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence in the area and SWAT officers also responded.

Police indicated they are in “constant contact” with local schools to ensure the safety of students.

Eastern Avenue between Clara Street and Fostoria street is closed to traffic, as well as Jaboneria Road between Gallant Street and Muller Street during the search.

Anyone with information can call the Bell Gardens Police Department at 562-806-7600.