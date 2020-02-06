Bellflower Man Sentenced to 46 Years for Sexual Assault of Young Girl: Officials

Posted 2:13 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:14PM, February 6, 2020

A Bellflower man was sentenced to 46 years in state prison for the 2017-2018 sexual assault of his then-girlfriend’s little sister, officials announced on Thursday.

Christopher Peter Espinoza, 30, is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Jan. 24, 2019.

Christopher Peter Espinoza, 31, entered a no contest plea on Wednesday to five counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under age 14, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, the victim was 5 and 6 years old when she was sexually abused by Espinoza.

Police were tipped off to Espinoza when they learned child porn images were being uploaded to the internet from his home.

Espinoza was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

