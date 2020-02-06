Black History Month: ‘Hidden Location’ – 39th Annual Black Doll Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Black History Month! Gayle Anderson was live in South Los Angeles at the 39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia, showcasing a movement in joy, through Black life, music, art, fashion and popular culture.

According to the exhibition curators, “…the exhibition cites 1960’s soul and funk as a source of inspiration while also referencing flower power genres of the 1990’s hip hop and house/techno scenes, contemporary practices of futurism and transgression through delight and bliss. Psychedollia is a celebration of the monumental and small, ordinary and extraordinary events that depict Black life in all its facets. This year’s theme is a deep exploration of cultural imagery as depicted through the beauty and diversity of dolls. It seeks to positively reshape the dialogue on Black life & identity as portrayed in media and dominant society by highlighting Black is Beautiful, natural hair, counter culture, self-empowerment, Black liberation and agency...”

The exhibition features an installation by renowned artist, Pat Shivers and her Raggnation Dolls, a psychedelic altar by Dr. Cynthia Davis and pop-futurist artist Adah Glenn’s Triflin’ Toi Town room installation.

Other artists and collectors in the exhibition Nneka Gigi, Emi Motokawa, Stacey McBride-Irby, C. Jerome Woods, Joann Kimble, Pamela Boddie, Liz Graves, Johann Hassan, Orit Corech, Dawn Spears, Cookie Keeling Patterson, Teresa Tolliver, Angela Briggs, Billie Green, Heather Hilliard Bonds, Kimberly Sigman, Tamika Spencer, Van Young and others to be announced.

Black History Month

39th Annual Black Doll Show : Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles, CA 90016

323-734*1165

