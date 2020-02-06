× Body of Missing Boater Recovered From Lake Palmdale: Officials

A missing person’s body was recovered from Lake Palmdale Thursday, a day after he or she vanished while fishing, officials said.

The boater, who authorities were not identifying, originally checked out a small fishing vessel from the Palmdale Fin and Feather Club a little after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Sneed.

By 9:40 a.m., the person was reported missing, Sneed said.

“The workers here found an anchored boat with fishing gear inside of it, right next to the dock,” he said. “There was no boater inside of it.”

Crews immediately began searching, with the operation involving divers, sonar technology and aerial units. When those efforts were suspended around nightfall Wednesday, rescuers and scent dogs came in to search the area around the lake, officials said.

Sonar and dive efforts resumed early Thursday morning, and around 12:30 p.m. the missing boater’s body was recovered from the lake, authorities said.

The remains were handed over to coroner’s officials.

Sneed says authorities know who the person is, since they had checked out the boat, but their name was not being released.

Update: Lake Palmdale operation. #LASD sonar and dive operation has concluded. Missing boater has been recovered from the lake. Investigation continuing with @LACoroner. pic.twitter.com/okaNceRxQM — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 6, 2020

