Buena Park Police Seek Little League Concession Stand Burglar

Police are asking the public’s help this week in finding a man clad in a trench coat and wide-brimmed women’s hat who burglarized the concession stand at a Buena Park little league field last week.

The break-in took place about 2 a.m. at the Buena Park American Little League Field, 8699 Holder Street, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

“(The intruder) entered and exited multiple times, ultimately taking cash, iPads, a security camera, keys, and energy drinks,” the department said in a written statement.

Officials described the burglar as a white man between 30 and 35 years old, between 6 feet and 6 feet two inches tall and about 185 pounds.

He wore a trench coat, a “black ladies hat with a long ribbon,” and black gloves featuring red stripes, police said.

Numerous commenters who responded to a police Facebook post publicizing the crime noted the suspect’s resemblance to the character, “Inspector Gadget.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Buena Park Police Department’s Crime Analyst at 714-562-3969.