Chapman University Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Caught-On-Video Rant in Classroom

A 21-year-old Chapman University student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault and vandalism following a racist and homophobic caught-on-video rant that ended with him stomping on a backpack, authorities said Thursday.

Cellphone video taken Tuesday shows a student in a classroom cursing, saying he's been drinking and using obscenities targeting black and gay people.

The situation escalates when students force the young man out of the class and toss a backpack to him. He then throws it to the ground and stomps on it, video shows.

Dayton Kingery was later taken into custody and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, felony vandalism for breaking a computer in the backpack and elder abuse assault, Orange Police Department Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

Police said Kingery assaulted a security guard who is over 65 years old, resulting in the elder abuse charge.

Video shows three officers carrying the man off campus with his hands and feet bound.

Chapman University President Daniele Struppa released a statement Tuesday, saying that the school is taking appropriate legal and disciplinary action following "racist and homophobic statements, along with inappropriate and disrespectful behavior."

"I also want to extend my deepest apologies to the Black and LGBTQIA communities who were specifically targeted during today’s incident," Struppa said on Twitter. "This type of behavior is absolutely not tolerated. Together, we must create a safe environment for all students, faculty and staff. Each one of us is equally responsible and accountable for a campus climate that respects our differences and celebrates our diversity." Kingery had been released from custody by Thursday morning, city inmate records show. No injuries were reported during the incident and no further details were available.