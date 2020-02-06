Crews Extinguish Small Blaze Near Disneyland’s Main Street Fire Department

Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out behind Main Street in Disneyland Thursday evening, officials said.

Parts of the park were closed off as a result, a Disneyland spokesperson said. The representative was unable to say which areas were affected.

The small fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. and handled after one engine arrived on scene, said Sgt. Shane Carringer with Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Video from the scene shows flames glowing in an area behind the Disneyland Fire Department building on Main Street. The park spokesperson said the blaze was in a backstage area.

No visitors or workers were hurt in the incident, officials said.

Authorities did not say what they suspect could have caused the fire, and no further details were immediately available.