The Vice President of Culinary Sales for Wolfgang Puck Catering Barbara Brass joined us live with your guide on how to throw an award winning Oscar party at home which includes some of the same food and drink that your favorite celebs will be eating on Oscar night. For more information on Wolfgang Puck Catering, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Eat Like the Stars This Oscar Sunday With Tips from Wolfgang Puck Catering
