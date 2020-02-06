Father of 4 Fatally Shot in Artesia Described as ‘an Outgoing Person’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are asking for help in their search for whoever fatally shot a father of four in Artesia early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 11800 block of 168th Street about 2:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call and located a victim with at least one gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

The victim, later identified by family members as 34-year-old Carlos Martinez, collapsed to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez apparently lived in the neighborhood and had gone to a nearby Arco station to earn some extra money cleaning windows, a family member told KTLA.

The family says they were told by investigators that Martinez was likely confronted as he was returning home and then shot while running away from the gunman.

“My dad was an outgoing person. … when he only had a little, he still gave it to me,” the victim’s daughter Delilah Alvarado said.

Martinez is survived by his four children, his mother, sisters, brothers, nephews and one niece, Alvarado stated in a GoFundMe page.

It was unclear what relationship, if any, there was between Martinez and whoever shot him.

It was also unknown if the shooting was gang related, although Martinez’s family said he was not involved in any gangs.

Investigators are searching the area for any witnesses or surveillance video that may provide information on the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.