Flames engulfed a 35-foot boat docked at Marina del Rey late Thursday.

The blaze was first reported about 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. Firefighters had the flames extinguished within 20 minutes.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the badly damaged boat sinking beneath the water.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.