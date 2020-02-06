Homeless Man Says He Was Conned Out of $73K Inheritance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After more than a year on the streets, Richard Troy McConaughy thought his life was about to turn around.

He received a $73,000 inheritance check, which he planned to use to find a place to live and try to get back on his feet, once he found a way to cash it.

But then he met a real estate agent who said she wanted to help, he said. The woman persuaded him to open a joint checking account, then then promptly emptied it out, leaving McConoughy penniless.

A police investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a friend has set up a fund to help McConaughy online.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 6, 2020.