Kobe Bryant Public Memorial to Be Set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

People gather around a makeshift memorial for late basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the Staples center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020, a few hours after the announcement of his death in a helicopter crash. (Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles will host a public memorial Feb. 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources familiar with the event told The Times on Thursday.

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

People converged for a week after the fatal crash, gathering at L.A. Live and Staples Center — where the Laker became a basketball legend — to grieve. Fans from around the globe have also trekked to the crash site in Calabasas to pay their respects. On Friday before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers put on an emotional tribute at Staples Center led by LeBron James.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week a memorial was in the works.

