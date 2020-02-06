Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Strangling 64-Year-Old Woman, Putting Her Body in El Monte Dumpster

Posted 1:49 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:03PM, February 6, 2020

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling his 64-year-old roommate to death and putting her body in a dumpster in El Monte, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Detectives investigate a homicide scene in El Monte on Feb. 4, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

David Lemus-Orellana, 22, faces one count of murder in connection with the death of Florinda Hernandez Vasquez on Tuesday.

Her body was discovered buried under trash in a garbage bin along the 3300 block of Maxson Road that morning.

The person who alerted authorities said they saw a man dragging a woman’s body from a trailer in a mobile home park nearby out to the street.

A neighbor shared home security video that they believe shows Velasquez Fernandez’s killer pushing a large blue tub out to a dumpster Tuesday morning.

Florinda Velasquez Fernandez is seen in an undated photo provided by family members.

Velazquez Fernandez was renting a room in a four-bedroom home in the park that she shared with two brothers and an older man, relatives say.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials announced Lemus-Orellana’s arrest on Wednesday.

A motive behind the killing is unknown.

Bail was set at $2 million and he faces 25 years to life in state prison.

The incident remains under investigation by the El Monte Police Department and the sheriff’s department.

