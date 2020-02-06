NorCal Man Fined $20K for Shooting Trophy Deer on His Property Outside of Hunting Season

A 70-year-old-man was fined $20,000 this week after he illegally baited and shot a trophy deer on his property outside the hunting season in 2018, the El Dorado district attorney’s office said Thursday.

William Valden of Elverta pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges Tuesday for violating California Fish and Wildlife’s trophy animal rules, said prosecuting attorney Erin Tognetti. Valden will serve time through a work project or by wearing an ankle monitor. He also surrendered his rifle and camera and is under a three-year probation in which he is not allowed to hunt, Tognetti said.

The fine comes after California Fish and Wildlife game warden Dave Moskat noticed what appeared to be a camouflaged feeder shooting out grain while he was on his way to Somerset for a poaching call after the close of hunting season in 2017, said Lt. Stacey LaFave.

Feeders are typically perched on stilts and can be set on timers to spray food and attract animals. But in California, a “fair chase” is required instead of killing an animal over a pile of food, LaFave said.

