Oscars 2020 Fashion with Stylist Anya Sarre | The News Director’s Office

The Academy Awards are just days away, which means it’s a mad scramble for stars to finalize those red carpet looks! Stylist Anya Sarre took time out of her hectic schedule to join Jason and Bobby to talk about what to expect from celebrity style at the Oscars. Anya discusses some of the do’s and don’s for men and women on the red carpet, and shares some of her favorite looks from the crowded award season.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery