Suspect in Custody Following Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian in South Los Angeles

Police have detained a suspect following a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The crash was reported a little after 1 a.m. on South Hill Street near the West Adams Boulevard intersection.

Investigators believe the victim was walking outside of the marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling southbound on Hill Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

The Prius continued a short distance on Hill Street before the driver abandoned the car near 30th Street and fled on foot.

Video from the scene showed the hood, windshield and roof of the Prius were all badly damaged as a result of the crash.

Bloodhounds were brought to the scene to help track the suspect.

“The bloodhounds did hit on a scent. That sent did lead back to his residence,” LAPD Capt. John Pinto said.

Officers made contact with the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident, Pinto said.

Police have not identified the suspect.