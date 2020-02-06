Riverside Brush Fire Burns 70 Acres, Evacuation Orders Lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brush fire in Riverside burned 70 acres Thursday morning and prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents, which were later lifted, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Riverbottom Fire, was reported at 4 acres about 11:40 a.m. near the Santa Ana bike path in the area of Grand Avenue, according to a City of Riverside Fire Department alert. It quickly grew to 68 acres and was 0% contained around two hours later, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

By 1:26 p.m., fire officials reported a "significant increase in fire activity" and announced that mandatory evacuation orders were in place for residents on Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court.

It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

At about 2:45 p.m., authorities had gained 20% containment of the fire which was at 70 acres. All evacuation orders were also lifted at that time after authorities said in a statement that "significant progress on fire due to arrival of mutual aid resources, including air craft, and favorable fuel conditions."

The Santa Ana bike path was closed down from Ryan Bonaminio Park to Anza Narrows Park, according to the department.

Residents who had been evacuated were being directed to the Dales Senior Center on 3936 Chestnut.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.