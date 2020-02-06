SUV and Driver Sought Following Deadly Hit-and-Run in Pacoima

Posted 9:06 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, February 6, 2020
The intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street in Pacoima, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

The intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street in Pacoima, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Police sought an SUV and driver after a hit-and-run in Pacoima late Thursday left a person dead, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 8:15 p.m. at Glenoaks Bouelevard and Desmond Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.

A pedestrian was struck by a red or burgundy newer-model SUV, which was last seen getting onto the eastbound 118 Freeway, according to Lee.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. A description of the person was not available.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in hit-and-run collisions.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the freeway which the suspect vehicle was last seen on. The story has been updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.