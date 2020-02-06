× SUV and Driver Sought Following Deadly Hit-and-Run in Pacoima

Police sought an SUV and driver after a hit-and-run in Pacoima late Thursday left a person dead, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 8:15 p.m. at Glenoaks Bouelevard and Desmond Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.

A pedestrian was struck by a red or burgundy newer-model SUV, which was last seen getting onto the eastbound 118 Freeway, according to Lee.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. A description of the person was not available.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in hit-and-run collisions.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the freeway which the suspect vehicle was last seen on. The story has been updated.