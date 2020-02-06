× Upland Man Accused of String of Bank Robberies in Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Pasadena

An Upland man is accused of a string of bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties after investigators tracked him down last week at a Long Beach motel, authorities said.

Steven Ray Simmons, 47, is scheduled to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Feb. 13 for a hearing in his case, according to court records.

He’s been linked to a recent failed robbery in Rancho Cucamonga, as well as prior bank robberies in Ontario and Pasadena, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators arrested him on the afternoon of Jan. 31 at a motel at Atlantic Avenue and First Street, records show.

They had been seeking him since Jan. 22, when he allegedly tried to hold up a Bank of America branch at Baseline Road and Carnellian Street shortly before noon, sheriff’s officials said.

A teller relayed that a man had approached her window and handed her a note demanding cash, authorities said.

“The employee was able to alert the manager and the suspect fled the bank,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

“Evidence from the scene was collected and processed which led to the identity of the suspect,” according to the statement. “He was identified as Steven Simmons and upon further investigation, detectives learned he was a possible suspect in two other bank robberies in Ontario and Pasadena.”

An arrest warrant was issued, and detectives tracked Simmons to Long Beach.

“Detectives and deputies from the Multi-Enforcement Team responded to the hotel where Simmons was seen leaving the area,” the statement said.

Bail for Simmons was set at $80,000, records show.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.