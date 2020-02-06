Woman in Critical Condition After Being Thrown From Motorcycle in Corona Hit-and-Run Crash

A 48-year-old woman was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle and thrown off her motorcycle in a hit-and-run collision in Corona Wednesday night, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was westbound on River Road when a vehicle turned onto her path from the opposite lanes and the two collided near Kalus Avenue about 7:40 p.m., according to the Corona Police Department.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering severe and life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that hit her, described as a white or creme-colored sedan, fled the scene and was last seen going east on Penrose Avenue, witnesses told police.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she remained in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

Police are searching for the driver responsible for the collision and said that the car involved would have significant damage to its passenger side.

The hit-and-run crash is under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Corona police Officer Jason Gardner at 951- 817-5784 or email Jason.Gardner@CoronaCA.gov