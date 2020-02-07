1 Dead, 5 Injured in Early-Morning Hotel Fire in Mid-City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early-morning fire left one person dead and five others injured after erupting in a Mid-City neighborhood hotel Friday.

Firefighters were called to the two-story building in the 8600 block of Venice Boulevard when the fire broke out just after 2 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Moore said.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire on the first floor of the building as residents were trying to escape.

The responding firefighters split up, with some fighting the fire and others helping residents evacuate, Moore said.

“Individuals were actually breaking out windows and going through their windows to escape the fire,” he said.

One unidentified victim located inside the building was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three were transported to local hospitals. Two of those victims were in grave condition and the third was in critical condition, Moore said.

The two remaining patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 39 minutes.

The building did appear to have at least some working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.