4 A.M. Emergency Tsunami Alert in Huntington Beach Was ‘False Alarm,’ Officials Say

Posted 8:44 AM, February 7, 2020, by
A surfer leaves the water at Huntington Beach Pier. Early Friday, a tsunami alarm sounded across the city, but officials said it was made in error.(Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Some Huntington Beach residents got a rude awakening Friday morning when an emergency tsunami alarm sounded at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Despite the alarm that went off about 4 a.m., “there is no current threat to our community,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

“We are working to determine why and how the sirens were activated,” the Police Department said.

Reactions to the false alarm ranged from lighthearted to annoyed.

