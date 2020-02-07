× $50K Reward Offered in Search for Men Who Robbed Postal Worker in Woodland Hills

Authorities on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating two men who robbed a letter carrier in Woodland Hills late last month.

A reward of up to $50,000 is tied to information leading to the apprehension of the thieves in the Jan. 25 incident, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a news release.

The pair targeted a postal worker on the 22700 block of Del Valle Street around 3 p.m., officials said.

The suspects are described as two Latino men. One of them, who investigators released a composite sketch of, is believed to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Officials did not release a description of the other man, seen wearing jeans with white sneakers in a surveillance image. He appears to have a mustache and a closely cropped haircut.

The robbers were traveling in a 2007 to 2010 white GMC Yukon with dark tinted windows, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455, referring to case No. 2992816-ROBB.