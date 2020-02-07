$50K Reward Offered in Search for Men Who Robbed Postal Worker in Woodland Hills

Two men suspected of robbing a postal worker in Woodland Hills on Jan. 25, 2020, are seen in images released Feb. 7, 2020, by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Authorities on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating two men who robbed a letter carrier in Woodland Hills late last month.

A reward of up to $50,000 is tied to information leading to the apprehension of the thieves in the Jan. 25 incident, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a news release.

The pair targeted a postal worker on the 22700 block of Del Valle Street around 3 p.m., officials said.

The suspects are described as two Latino men. One of them, who investigators released a composite sketch of, is believed to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

A GMC Yukon involved in the robbery of a letter carrier in Woodland Hills on Jan. 25, 2020, is seen in an image released Feb. 7, 2020, by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Officials did not release a description of the other man, seen wearing jeans with white sneakers in a surveillance image. He appears to have a mustache and a closely cropped haircut.

The robbers were traveling in a 2007 to 2010 white GMC Yukon with dark tinted windows, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455, referring to case No. 2992816-ROBB.

