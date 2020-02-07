× 92-Year-Old Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Westlake

Police reached out to the public for help in finding a driver who they say backed into a 92-year-old man in Los Angeles’ Westlake district early Friday.

The hit-and-run took place about 7:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue, between 8th Street and James M. Woods Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A car backed into the elderly victim, according to LAPD Detective Moses Castillo.

A construction worker told the driver he had struck someone, but the car drove off, he said.

An update on the condition of the victim was not available Friday afternoon.

Police released video footage from a nearby surveillance camera that pictured the vehicle sought in connection with the hit-and-run. It was described as a black 2004 Honda Accord with a California license plate of 6KXU181. No description of the driver was released, other than male.

The vehicle’s owner registration information was out-to-date, police said.

Anyone with information can reach the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Another view of the suspect driving away from the scene. North bound https://t.co/EvJbGPKtPm pic.twitter.com/BLXtc717r9 — Detective Moses Castillo (@DetectiveMoses) February 7, 2020