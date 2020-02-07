Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny; Chance of Rain Sunday Afternoon

Posted 8:52 AM, February 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

Look for warm and sunny conditions Friday but a chance of rain returns to the region on Sunday. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Feb. 7, 2020.

