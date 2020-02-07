× Health Officials Warn of Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked to Long Beach Steakhouse

Long Beach public health officials on Friday warned diners of potential exposure to hepatitis A after a recent outbreak tied to a restaurant in the city.

Several cases of the infection disease were confirmed in customers who ate at 555 East American Steakhouse, located at 555 E. Ocean Blvd., on Dec. 24, 2019, according to a news release from the city of Long Beach.

Individuals who dined at the restaurant on Christmas Eve may have been exposed, the release stated.

The source of the illnesses has not yet been determined, but the steakhouse currently poses no further health risk to the public, according to health officials.

“We are notifying the public of the exposure so that people can immediately seek medical care if they begin to develop symptoms,” Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said in the release. “Individuals who have been vaccinated for hepatitis A or have had the disease are protected. Those who are not immune to hepatitis A should consult their medical provider if they develop symptoms, and let their provider know they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.”

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that is transmitted via fecal-oral route or by consuming contaminated food or water, according to the Long Beach Health Department. It is highly contagious.

Symptoms can develop two to seven weeks after exposure, and include fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, low appetite, dark urine and jaundice.

Most patients recover, but the disease can lead to severe illness and hospitalization.

Hepatitis A can be prevented through vaccination and by thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and consuming meals, the release stated.

More information about hepatitis A can be found here.