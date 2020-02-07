× Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Woman in Palmdale

Homicide detectives responded to the death of a woman in Palmdale early Friday morning.

They were called to the area of 430 Palmdale Boulevard to investigate after she was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not released details about how she died or whether they suspect foul play.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org