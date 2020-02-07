Impress Guests With Drinks Inspired by Best Picture Nominees

The Cocktail Academy’s Matt Landes teaches KTLA 5 Live how to make drinks that are sure to ‘wow’ your Oscar party guests.

“Giddy Up” inspired by Parasite

1.5 oz Tequila Blanco

.5 oz Shoju

1 oz Lime

.75 oz Simple Syrup

4 Cubes of Muddled Watermelon Watermelon Wedge, for garnish Cracked Black Pepper, for garnish

Mix all ingredients into a shaker and top with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass with an ice cube and garnish with the watermelon wedge and a few cracks of fresh black pepper.

NOTES: The cocktail was inspired by the climax of the movie, the birthday party of the young Park son. The use of watermelon is a direct nod to the “classic” Americana that the Park son is obsessed with. The Shoju is to honor the Korean director, Bong-Joon-ho.

“Love Is A Great Beautifier” inspired by Little Women

1.5 oz Chamomile/Rose-Infused Vodka

.5 oz Dry White Port

.75 oz Lemon

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Lemon Twist, for garnish

Baby Breath Flower, for presentation

Infuse the vodka by soaking a mixture chamomile and rose in the spirit for at least 4-hours and up to 24 hours in advance. Mix all ingredients into a shaker and top with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into a champagne flute (or fluted glass) and garnish with the lemon twist and baby breath flower (for presentation only).

NOTES: The classic taste of chamomile, rose and lemon form a delicate but powerful drink that speaks to the March sisters struggles, quest for love, and female identity at a time when women had no voice at all.

“Cliff’s Bloody Mary” inspired by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

1.5 oz Vodka

3 oz Tomato Juice

.5 oz Harvey’s Bristol Cream Sherry

8 Dashes of Tabasco

4 Dashes of Worcestershire Sauce

2 Pinches of Celery Salt

2 Grinds Black Pepper

Lemon + Lime Wedges, for garnish Celery Stalk, for garnish

Add all ingredients to a cocktail mixer and stir until chilled. Pour into desired cocktail glass. Garnish with stacked lime and lemon wedge and larger-than-necessary celery stalk for dramatic effect.

NOTES: “To honor Brad Pitt’s character of Cliff Booth, I opted for a Bloody Mary similar to the one that he drinks in the opening scene at the famous Musso and Frank Grill. Nothing screams classic Hollywood more than a restaurant that boasted regulars like Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, and Greta Garbo. The drink is also perfect for the morning after if you’ll be drinking into the night like Tinseltown.”

“The Joke Is On You” inspired by Joker

2 oz Gin

1 oz Lime

.5 oz Cassis

.25 oz Cherry Heering

.75 oz Beet Juice Muddled Fresh Marjoram Topped with Soda

Add marjoram, lime and cassis to a cocktail shaker. Muddle the marjoram with a wooden muddler. Add Tanqueray gin and beet juice and top with ice. Shake vigorously. Fill a tall glass with a single long ice spear (or ice cubes) and strain drink over. Top with soda water.

NOTES: We had quite a lot of fun with this drink and wanted something dark that would linger on your tongue after you had a sip; similar to the affect Joker has on the lower class Gotham denizens in the film. This drink represents Arthur Fleck’s journey from misunderstood man to complete villain and the flavors, while seemingly conflicting, come together in a maddeningly delightful drink.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on February 6, 2020.