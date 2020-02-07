Judge Holds Off on Dismissing Rape Charges Against O.C. Doctor, Girlfriend: ‘Politics Have Infected This Case’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite a public request from the county’s top prosecutor, an Orange County judge on Friday deferred a decision on whether to dismiss charges against a doctor and his girlfriend in a sensational sexual assault case.

Judge Gregory Jones said he would take Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer’s recommendation into consideration but would examine the evidence against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley more carefully “so that I can make an intelligent, meaningful” decision.

“Politics have infected this case,” the judge said. “Mixing politics with prosecution gives you a toxic cocktail.”

Prosecutors had accused the prominent Newport Beach doctor, 39, and his girlfriend, 32, of being sexual predators who lured vulnerable women , drugged them and took them back to their posh home to sexually assault them.

