Kobe and Gianna Bryant Public Memorial Set for Symbolic Date of 2/24/20, Vanessa Bryant Says

A celebration of life service for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24, Vanessa Bryant confirmed Friday.

As Vanessa Bryant noted on Instagram, the date — 2/24 — represents the two jersey numbers of the father and daughter basketball players: Kobe wore No. 24 during the latter part of his legendary career with the Lakers, while Gianna wore No. 2 on her youth basketball teams.

The 20 represents how many years Kobe was with the Lakers, she wrote in the post.

No additional details were immediately released, including information about ticketing.

The Los Angeles Times, citing sources, reported Thursday that the date was chosen after discussions between the Lakers organization, Staples Center officials and Vanessa Bryant.

A game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled to take place at Staples Center after the memorial, at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the Bryants, the ceremony was expected to honor the seven others killed when the helicopter headed to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks crashed on a hillside in Calabasas on the morning of Jan. 26, according to the Times.

The other victims were longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; assistant basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

In the wake of the tragedy, thousands of people flocked to Staples Center – also known as “The House That Kobe Built’ – and nearby L.A. Live to grieve, pay their respects and leave items in tribute.

The massive memorial – which, according to Staples Centers President Lee Zeidman, included 14 large banners, over 1,300 basketballs, 25,000 candles, 5,000 signs and letters, 500 stuffed animals and 350 pairs of shoes – was dismantled on Feb. 3.

A number of those items were expected to be catalogued and delivered to the Bryant family.

Flowers left at the memorial were also turned into mulch and would be spread around the landscaping that dots Staples Center and L.A. Live, ensuring “the love all of fans brought … lives on,” Zeidman tweeted.

An emotional tribute to Bryant and the other crash victims was held before the Lakers game on Jan. 31, the team’s first game since the basketball icon’s death.

Staples has also been the site of other public memorials, including last year’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle and one in 2009 following the death of Michael Jackson. The arena can seat about 20,000 people.