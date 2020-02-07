LAPD Seeks Help Finding Pursuit Driver Who Avoided Arrest by Running Into Commerce Casino

Police on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a driver who evaded capture after a pursuit one week ago by running into the Commerce Hotel and Casino.

Officers initiated the chase about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 when they observed the man behind the wheel of a stolen car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They activated their lights and sirens, but the driver didn’t stop.

LAPD terminated the chase after the vehicle headed out of the agency’s jurisdiction, a police news release stated. As the vehicle made its way into surrounding suburbs, personnel from other law enforcement agencies picked up the chase.

It went on the 5, 10, 60, 134, 210 and 605 freeways before ending outside the hotel and casino around 10:20 p.m., Sky5 video showed.

At that point, he ditched the vehicle, according to the aerial footage.

The man was able to escape by running inside through a side entrance, according to police. He then went out the main entrance and hailed a cab.

His escape was captured on surveillance video which, along with a still image, was released by LAPD.

Police described the wanted individual as Hispanic, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campus at 213-833-3713, or LAPD at 213-833-3746 or 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

34.000569 -118.159793