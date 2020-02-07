Man Stabs, Critically Wounds His Father in Torrance: Police
A 21-year-old man stabbed and critically injured his father in Torrance on Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing and car crash about 2:20 p.m. at Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, Torrance Police Department Sgt. Alex Martinez said.
They encountered a vehicle that had crashed into a residential property, along with a man suffering from stab wounds.
Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital in critical condition, Martinez said. He was expected to survive.
Police determined the victim’s 21-year-old son had stabbed him. He was taken into custody.
The circumstances of the stabbing were not clear Friday afternoon.
33.872907 -118.343884