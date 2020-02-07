Man Wanted in Violent Purse-Snatching Caught on Video in Las Vegas Is Arrested in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man accused of attacking an older woman inside a Las Vegas elevator before running off with her purse was arrested this week in Los Angeles, officials confirmed to KTLA Friday.

Authorities had been searching for 43-year-old James Moore since Jan. 28, when he was identified as a suspect in the caught-on-video robbery that occurred two weeks before, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, Moore and the victim — described by police as an "elderly woman" — were in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street, near the Golden Nugget and Fremont Street Experience. As the lift doors opened, Moore put the woman in a headlock and threw her to the floor, according to investigators.

The man identified as Moore proceeded to punch the woman in the face multiple times before wrangling away her purse and fleeing, the video shows.

Security officials were able to recover the victim's purse not far from the elevator, police said.

But Moore's whereabouts were unknown until this Wednesday, when he was involved in a separate incident in downtown L.A.

Moore was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after officers were called to the corner of Sixth Street and Gladys Avenue around 12:30 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez did not have details on the assault, but said the weapon involved was not a gun.

As LAPD officers were taking Moore into custody, they discovered he was named in an arrest warrant out of Las Vegas.

Moore was booked without bail pending extradition back to Las Vegas, where police say he's wanted on suspicion of "robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person."

Las Vegas police say Moore is likely homeless, and they're unsure how he made his way from Nevada to Southern California.

Booking records show he remained in Los Angeles jail Friday. An extradition date has not been announced.

James Moore has been arrested by the @LAPD and is currently being held on a No Bail warrant. He is currently awaiting extradition for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person.#newsalert#wanted#localnews https://t.co/KY8F0TNSBu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 6, 2020