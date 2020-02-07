More Unique Gadgets from CES 2020: A Reverse Microwave and a Smart Kitty Litter Box

We’re revisiting CES 2020 for some more unique gadgets, like a device that foils gas station skimmers, a reverse microwave and a smart kitty litter box!

Inventors are always trying to come up with the next great gadget and at a show like CES there are always people pitching their ideas everywhere you look.

Today I’m going back to CES 2020 for a look at some of the more unique items that might one day make it into your life!

A Fanny Pack Phone Charger

Ampere showed off a game-changing smart fanny pack with a built-in wireless input/output power bank.

It’s great for travelers or people always on the go!

Drink Chiller 

The Juno can rapidly chill your wine, beer, coffee or soda in under 1 minute!

A Shelf For Your Phone 

This is pretty cool, its called the intelashelf. It’s a portable platform that transforms your furniture into a wireless charging platform!

It comes with a USB, wireless charging and even a cup holder!

Smart Litter Box

LuluPet showed off their intelligent litter box solution that uses AI image restoration technology to automatically detect a cat’s litter condition and help look for abnormalities in a cat’s body.

They’re planning to sell the litter box for $149 and it will be available in March of 2020.

Credit Card Skimmer Detector 

Descammer is a handheld credit card skimmer detector. If it shows you a green light that means it’s safe to use a gas pump, but if it shows a red light that means you might want to find another one and there maybe a skimmer present.

Any one of these gadgets could be the next big thing, but only consumers can make that happen!

