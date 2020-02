The NYC sensation Prince St. Pizza is in Los Angeles to celebrate National Pizza Day, February 9, 2020.

Find the pizza at the pop-up shop February 7 – 9 on 8947 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, but Uber Eats will deliver if you can’t make it.

Members of Off The Menu Club get VIP line access well as 1 free slice during the experiential pop up. Find out more about the app here.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on February 7, 2020.