Once Upon a Time…at Casa Vega | California Cooking

In this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Jessica is celebrating the Oscars with the owner of Casa Vega, Christy Vega. Casa Vega is an L.A. landmark, so it was no surprise that award-winning director Quentin Tarantino featured the iconic valley restaurant in his Oscar-nominated movie Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Christy even makes a cameo appearance in the movie!

She shares some behind-the-scenes stories, shows Jess how to make their famous enchiladas (the same ones they served to Leo and Brad in the film), and she even reveals Quentin Tarantino’s personal margarita recipe!

