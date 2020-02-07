× Redondo Beach Man Threatened to Distribute Intimate Pics if Victim Didn’t Pay Him, RCSD Says

A Redondo Beach man who allegedly threatened to release intimate photos of a woman unless she agreed to pay him money and continue their relationship was arrested Thursday.

The investigation began Wednesday when the victim arrived at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station to report the crime, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

She told authorities that the suspect, identified by the Sheriff’s Department as 45-year-old Joel Daza, attempted to extort money from her for pictures he took during their intimate encounters without her permission, the release stated.

Daza allegedly threatened to distribute the images if the victim didn’t pay him, or if she discontinued their relationship.

On Thursday, Daza agreed to meet the victim at a hotel in Moreno Valley, where detectives were waiting for him.

When he arrived, Daza was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

He is being investigated by the Anaheim Police Department for a similar case, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Daza is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 951-486-6700 or 951-776-1099.