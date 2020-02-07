Rich on Tech: Ring Has New Security Settings You Should Check

Posted 7:40 AM, February 7, 2020, by

Ring introduces a Control Center for easier management of privacy settings; Apple Watch tips and tricks; Google Maps turns 15; Google Photos lets strangers download other users’ videos by accident.

Listeners ask about switching to a new wireless home internet provider, Apple Watch bands, the difference between Libby and Overdrive and creating ringtones for the iPhone.

Links Mentioned: 

Ring Control Center

https://richontech.tv/2020/02/quick-tips/ring-privacy-dashboard-issues-concerns-adjust-settings/

Apple Watch Trade In

https://ww.9to5mac.com/2020/02/03/apple-bumps-apple-watch-trade-in-values/#

Apple Watch Tips

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8MQHTkljOO/

Google Maps 15

https://www.blog.google/products/maps/maps-15th-birthday

Google Photos Mistake

https://mashable.com/article/google-photos-videos-glitch/

Starry Internet

https://starry.com/internet

Wander Internet

https://www.wander.net/

Libby App

https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/

Ringtones for iPhone

https://softorino.com/iringg

 

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.