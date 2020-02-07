Rich on Tech: Ring Has New Security Settings You Should Check

Ring introduces a Control Center for easier management of privacy settings; Apple Watch tips and tricks; Google Maps turns 15; Google Photos lets strangers download other users’ videos by accident.

Listeners ask about switching to a new wireless home internet provider, Apple Watch bands, the difference between Libby and Overdrive and creating ringtones for the iPhone.

Links Mentioned:

Ring Control Center

https://richontech.tv/2020/02/quick-tips/ring-privacy-dashboard-issues-concerns-adjust-settings/

Apple Watch Trade In

https://ww.9to5mac.com/2020/02/03/apple-bumps-apple-watch-trade-in-values/#

Apple Watch Tips

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8MQHTkljOO/

Google Maps 15

https://www.blog.google/products/maps/maps-15th-birthday

Google Photos Mistake

https://mashable.com/article/google-photos-videos-glitch/

Starry Internet

https://starry.com/internet

Wander Internet

https://www.wander.net/

Libby App

https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/

Ringtones for iPhone

https://softorino.com/iringg

