Suspect, 85, Arrested in Deadly Corona Hit-and-Run

Police arrested an 85-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left an Eastvale woman dead. The suspect was taken into custody after the victim’s husband found the vehicle believed to have been involved and notified authorities.

Tashiro Isa of Corona was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to the Corona Police Department.

The charges stem from a collision that took place about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at River Road and Kalus Avenue in Corona and claimed the life of 48-year-old Brenda Richardson, a mother of eight who succumbed to her injuries the following day.

The victim’s husband, Rod Richardon, told KTLA he had been looking for the car that killed his wife ever since.

He said he found it on Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Rebecca Way in Corona and notified police.

Investigators confirmed the recovery of the involved vehicle, a 2006 Lexus ES330, as well as the arrest of its owner, on Friday night.

“While officers were investigating the car, they found the driver, 85-year-old Tashiro Isa of Corona,” police said in a written statement.

Information regarding Tashiro’s bail amount and initial court appearance was not available.

Brenda Richardson was riding a motorcycle when the Lexus turned left in front of her, into her path of travel, Corona police said at the time. The car that struck her sped away.

The victim leaves behind eight biological children, as well as a son-in-law and future daughter-in-law who she counted among her own, loved ones said on a memorial page set up in tribute to the victim. The web page had garnered more than $3,500 in donations to support the family as of Friday evening.

Brenda Richardson was known to friends as “Pinky,” “not only because she loves the color Pink, but because she used her pinky as to wave at passing motorcycles,” according to the memorial page.

“She was a very proud Navy veteran, who took pride in serving our country just as many of her family members did and one of her daughters currently does,” the statement continued. “She was a beautiful soul who made her life mission to make sure everyone she knew were cared for and knew they were loved.”

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.