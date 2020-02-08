× Dave McCoy, Founder of Mammoth Mountain and Pioneer of CA Ski Industry, Dead at 104

Dave McCoy, a towering pioneer of the California ski industry, who with vision, hard work and a knack for the mechanical transformed a remote Sierra peak into the storied Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, has died. He was 104.

A notice of McCoy’s death posted Sunday afternoon on the Mammoth Mountain website simply said, “Thank you, Dave McCoy, for everything.” No other details were given.

The mountain, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles off of Highway 395, was the hub of McCoy’s life for more than six decades. In his hands, it grew from a downhill depot for friends to a profitable, debt-free operation of 3,000 workers and 4,000 acres of ski trails and lifts at Mammoth and June mountains, a mecca for generations of skiers and boarders

Mammoth was one of the three most visited ski resorts in 2018, drawing about 1.21 million skiers and boarders, most of whom drove there on weekends from Southern California.

