Gunman Sought in Simi Valley Road Rage Shooting

The driver of a pickup truck shot at another motorist during a road rage incident in Simi Valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The car-to-car attack took place shortly before 3 p.m. along Stearns Street, just north of Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley Police Department Cmdr. Steve Shorts.

A man was driving west on Los Angeles Avenue, approaching Stearns Street, when “he became involved in a road rage incident with an unidentified male suspect driving a Toyota Tundra,” the commander said in a written statement. Both vehicle then turned onto northbound Stearns Street.

“At this time, the victim attempted to pass the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect fired one round at the victim through his vehicle’s open driver side window,” Shorts said. “The bullet struck the front passenger door of the victim’s vehicle.”

The victim was not hurt.

The pickup truck then sped away, police said. It was last seen continuing northbound on Stearns Street at Cochran Street.

Officials described the shooter as a Latino man in his mid-30s, with neck tattoos, wearing a navy blue Washington Nationals baseball cap. he drove a newer-model dark blue or gray Toyota Tundra with a crew cab.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Simi Valley Police Department’s Major Crimes Detective Unit at 805-583-6950.